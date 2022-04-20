Sub-Inspector Shoots Self Outside UP Vidhan Sabha

Lucknow: A sub-inspector committed suicide near the parking stand of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, shooting himself with his service revolver.

Sub-inspector Nirmal Chaubey was posted at the Banthra police station on the outskirts of the state capital and was on duty at the Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing Assembly session.

Chaubey was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury. A suicide note was found in his pocket in which he stated that he was ending his life due to illness. In the note, he requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take care of his children.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur said that Chaubey, 53, shot himself at around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died.

Thakur said the suicide note is being investigated and the deceased's family has been informed.

Further investigation is underway. —IANS