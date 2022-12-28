Sub-inspector elopes with schoolgirl in UP

    Menu
    Lakhimpur Kheri (The Hawk): The Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh has been rocked by reports of a police sub-inspector eloping with a schoolgirl.

    It is reported that Jogendra Singh, who is employed as the chowki in-charge in Palia, eloped with the girl two days ago.

    Singh was demoted for failing to notify higher-ups about his continued absence from work. In Lucknow, the girl's father filed a complaint in this respect, identifying the police officer.

    Sources claim that Singh had become friends with the girl and was frequently seen with her.

