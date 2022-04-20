Sub-Inspector Commits Suicide In Lucknow

Lucknow: A police Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly committed suicide at his official quarter in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Saturday morning.

Police here said that SI Raj Ratan Verma, posted at Dial-100 in Hardoi district, shot himself from a 12 bore service gun at his Alambagh Police quarters and died on the spot. No suicide note was found from the spot. Verma is survived by his wife and three daughters. Police was investigating the case.

On May 29, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sahani died in a mysteries circumstances at his ATS office in Lucknow.

UP government has recommended a CBI probe into the death of Sahani. UNI