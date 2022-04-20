Sub-Committee Of Eminent Engineers Constituted To Review Foundation Design Of Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and reccomendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, informed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee under chairmanship of Shri Nripendra Mishra has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and recommendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted.

"The objective is to construct the Temple with the highest quality and longevity taking into accounts the various geo-technical suggestions. The committee will study all suggestions and proposals and will come up with a detailed plan regarding construction," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra added.

The committee shall be provided with all the details and reports available with the Trust, L&T and TCE like Architectural and Structural design, soil investigation report, pile test reports among others. The committee has mandate to discuss and have dialogue with design team of L&T, design review team of TCE, CBRI-Roorkee and IIT-Madras and seek details/data/documents in connection with their work. This Committee is expected to submit its report and recommendations to the Trust by December 15, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the grand temple on August 5. —ANI