Students Who Returned From Rajasthan's Kota Kept In Active Quarantine In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: After questions were raised on the quality of the rapid test kits, the students who returned from Rajasthan's Kota will be in active quarantine, official sources said on Thursday. Dr Rishi Sahai, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus control here said that rapid test kits are now not being used for testing coronavirus in the district after questions were raised on its quality. Apart from this, around 1000 students who returned from Kota will be in active quarantine. Dr Sahai said that he has provided a full list consisting of telephone numbers and addresses of the students to the administration. The students will be made to observe strict quarantine, adding that active quarantine means that they will be regularly inspected. He said that health department teams will visit the homes of the students and carry out their check-up. If any symptoms related to the Coronavirus is found, immediate action will be taken. He said that fresh guidelines from the ICMR are awaited.




