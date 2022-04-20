Students to get internship opportunity in ''smart city'' projects

New Delhi: Internship opportunities will be available to students belonging to various education institutes covered under ''smart city'' project across the country. The Central government has christened this scheme as ''Tulip''. The Human Resource Development Ministry and Urban Development Ministry have come together for the scheme.

"An internship programme is being prepared in association with the Urban Development Ministry," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday.

As per the plan, the interns can work with district administrations and gain experience, he said. "The students can thus get real-time learning experience," said Nishank.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and Nishank would jointly inaugurate the internship programme on Thursday.

The programme is considered beneficial for the students as it would involve two key Central ministries.

--IANS