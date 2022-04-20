Students To Answer Questions For 80 Marks In Class X Odisha Board Exams

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday said students will answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks in the state board examinations this year.

Fifty of that 80 marks will comprise objective questions in OMR (optical mark recognition) format and the remaining 30 marks will be subjective, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said.

However, the Board of Secondary Education has decided that the overall valuation in each paper will be for 100 marks, Dash said adding that 20 marks will be evaluated on the basis of the percentage secured by an examinee from the given 80 marks in a particular paper.

The state government had on Saturday said that the annual board exam for Class X students will be held from May 3 to 15.

The results will be announced within 45-50 days, the minister said, adding that the government has already issued notification for opening the schools for classes X and XI students from January 8. — PTI