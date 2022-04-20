Students Ought Not Worry About Exams: VBSPU V-C

Jaunpur: Advising students to follow the lockdown honestly without worrying about the academic session, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajaram Yadav said that the grievances of the students will be solved on priority basis when the University opens.

Expressing his gratitude towards the teachers, officials, managers, employees and citizens working in the colleges of Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, Prof Yadav said that they should follow the lockdown to tackle the Novel Coronavirus.

Thanking the district administration, police officers, doctors, para-medical staff, organisations and media working 24 hours, he said that to increase their morale, we should support them.

The VC said that the students should not worry about the exams or other issues and should observe patience and calm in these times. Their grievances will be solved on a priority basis once the University opens, he added. UNI