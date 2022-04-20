Students Of SRM Varsity-AP Get To Attend Session With CBI Ex-JD

Amaravati (The Hawk): Sri V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, Former CBI Joint Director, addressed the Freshmen 2020 of SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh during the Orientation Programme on September 24, 2020. He initiated the session by suggesting that knowledge attainment should become the goal of engineering students. Recognizing the fact that nothing is impossible, he directed the students to persevere and excel in academics and research.

Lakshmi Narayana further said, "Students should not step in with the desire to get a job after graduation so that they can settle down financially in life, instead, they should be willing to change the future and serve the nation in its quest to progress." He advised the young minds to aspire for a brighter future by making good use of the knowledge that they acquire in the university.

Lakshmi Narayana mentioned that reading inspiring books leads to wisdom along with knowledge gain. He also said that respectful attire and polite words would be the steppingstone for elevation. Towards the end of the session, Lakshminarayana gave inspiring answers to the questions asked by many students on the occasion.

Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, thanked Lakshmi Narayana for gracing SRM AP with his prestigious presence. The event was also attended by Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Wg Cmdr Venkataachalam Sekkappan, Director-CLM, and Ms Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director, Department of Student Affairs, among many others.