Students of IIT Roorkee Undertake 'Ecological Restoration' Of Village Pond In Meerpur

Roorkee: The student-lead chapter of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan of IIT Roorkeehave started work on the ecological restoration of a local village pond of the adopted village of Meerpur in the Haridwar District of Uttarakhand. The pond, is being cleaned with the help of JM Enviro Tech is expected to become the lifeline of the 3000-people living in the village.The pond was the dumping point of the household and the agricultural waste of the village for a long time, thus leading to piling up of waste, and consequently degradation of the quality water for the organisms and the ecology of the pond. Eutrophication and growth of algae had completely choked the pond, making it a breeding hotspot for pathogens right in the centre of the village. With the existing scenario, UBA IIT Roorkee collaborated with JM Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd, an environmental consultancy based out of Delhi, and an approach to ecologically restore the pond was proposed. The process began with the removal and proper dumping of the waste present in the pond, along with diverting the household drains and preventing further dumping of waste in the drain. The second phase will include restoring the ecosystem of the pond. The process includes systematic and periodic dozing of bacteria in the pond twice a day from two separate dosing stations with diluted bacteria. The technology uses Persnickety 713®, a biochemical to convert the anaerobic elements into aerobic ones and allows sunlight to act as a natural disinfectant.

The process is expected to restore the pond to its normal condition within one year, restoring the ecological balance and eliminating odor or pathogen-breeding problems. Such initiatives are the first step towards the holistic development of the rural milieu through eco-friendly technology interventions.

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan(UBA) IIT Roorkee has been working in the village for over 3 years now during which it identified the problem and took measures for the rectification of the problem. The cleaning of the pond was necessary as the pond is located virtually at the centre of the village and the measure resonates with the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, hence generating awareness about the same in the minds of people.UBA IIT Roorkee has also been carrying other initiatives in the village of Meerpur such as installation of biogas plants, employability initiatives, betterment of the health and educational facilities, women empowerment initiatives and many more. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development which aims to leverage the technical know-how of the students of the premier institutions of the country for implementation of technical initiatives in the villages. Under this, UBA IIT Roorkee which is a student-led and managed organisation, has adopted 8 villages for their all-round development.



