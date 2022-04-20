Students Observe 'Ring Of Fire' During Annular Solar Eclipse In Bijnor

Bijnor (The Hawk): The Science Club, Bijnor made the students of different Schools and the Local Citizens of the city get a clear view of the first Solar Eclipse of the year 2020 on Sunday.

Mr Sudhanshu Vats, the District Science Co-ordinator, Bijnor said that the amazing feature of this eclipse was that in the noon, a golden ring made of solar eclipse also showed the evening view in the mid day. Seeing this view, the birds began to come out of their nests. This solar eclipse appeared in Africa, Asia, Europe Australia and North India.He further said that In this solar eclipse, the moon covered about 90 percent part of the sun.

This amazing astronomical event began on Sunday morning at 10:26 am in Bijnor District and at 11:00 am the amazing sight of the Golden Ring took place, Mr Vats added.The Bijnor residents and the students of different colleges also observed the complete solar eclipse with the help of spectacles provided by Science and Technology department to the Club. He told that when the moon comes between the sun and the earth, the Solar eclipse happens. The Science teachers advised the students that the solar eclipse should never be viewed with the help of naked eyes or ordinary spectacles as the rays of the sun emanating from it are very high.