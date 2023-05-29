Students Magazine ‘Jawan Tarang’ Released At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Students Magazine ‘Jawan Tarang’ released at Panjab University Professor Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh released the annual student based magazine ‘Jawan Tarang’ for the session 2022-2023, representing the activities of Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Professor Sanjay Kaushik, Dean College Development Council, Dr. Rohit Kumar Sharma, Director Youth Welfare, Dr. Tejinder Singh, Assistant Director Youth Welfare and Professor Simrat Kahlon, Dean Student Welfare (Women) along with all the editors of this magazine were also present on the occasion and released the annual magazine. This annual magazine is compilation of contributions from students of different colleges and departments of Panjab University, Chandigarh who have secured podium positions in various events conducted by Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University, Chandigarh.