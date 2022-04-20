Students Learnt The Tips Of Personality Development In Vardhman College, Bijnor

Bijnor: A guest lecture was organized under the aegis of the newly formed English Literary Society under the English Department of Vardhman College, Bijnor on Tuesday. English Lecturer of RJP Inter College Bijnor, Mr. Gayur Asif addressed the students of BA and MA classes of the college on the subject of Personality and Soft Skills Development.

First of all the college students greeted their guest by offering flowers. The announcer of the programme, Dr. Zainab, gave a detailed introduction of the guest lecturer, Mr. Gayur Asif. In his address, Mr Gayur Asif called upon the students to understand their personality before developing their physical beauty. He said that our personality is a mixture of our bodybuilding and our behavior.

Therefore, in order to develop this complete system, we should pay special attention to the development of our hardware i.e. our body as well as our software i.e. our soft skills. To achieve our goal especially by focusing on our study subject. Addressing the students, he said that it is not only difficult but impossible to achieve any goal without believing in the Supreme Power and establishing a connection with Him. In the present materialistic era, Asif also laid special emphasis on recognizing that ultimate power and establishing a deep connection with Him. He said that praying to God does not mean presenting Him the list of desires and needs to God rather the meaning of prayer is to talk with the mind of God and dedicate yourself to him to achieve his goal with full enthusiasm. Finally, Mr. Gayur Asif inspired the students to reflect and meditate on what they said. He said that nothing is possible without the help of God but to get help from Almighty, a man has to play his part and struggle. On this occasion, Assistant Professor Dr. Sonal Shukla Dr. Mahima Agarwal, Head of the department Dr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal etc. also addressed the students. At the end, Mr. Gayur Asif, who was present as a guest on behalf of the department, was greeted by presenting a logo.