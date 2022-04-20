Students Learnt About Importance Of Soil—Pledged To Plant Trees For Soil Consevationa

Roorkee: Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee scientists visited Government Upper Primary School, Khanjarpur, Roorkee on December 05, 2019 on the occasion of World Soil Day 2019, under Jigyasa: Student-Scientist Connect Programme.

Interacting with the students, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee presented a lecture on "Jigyasa: Importance of Soil" and informed the students about the theme of World Soil Day 2019 - "Stop Soil Erosion, Save our Future". He explained that the top-most fertile soil erodes or is contaminated due to various reasons such as erosion from strong wind/water flow, continuous cultivation without re-establishing soil nutrients, excessive deforestation weakening soil grip, increased pollution and chemical contamination etc. This top soil is essential for the growth of nutrients and development of microorganisms that are essential for fertility of soil and healthy crop growth. This results in a decrease in soil fertility. It is a serious problem not only for the farmers but also for all of us. If soil erosion occurs, the food-producing crops will not grow well. Erosion can also lead to large sinkholes in the ground, which may weaken buildings and cause them to collapse. Thus, it is essential to prevent soil erosion and protect it from contamination. Dr. Agarwal also discussed soil conservation measures such as strengthening soil through roots by plantation of deep-root trees, prohibition of plastic, prevention of soil pollution from industrial or chemical wastes, maintaining fertility of soil with green manure, limited use of chemical fertilizers, conservation of soil's natural nutrients by crop rotation, terrace farming on hilly areas etc. Dr. Agarwal informed that World Soil Day plays an integral role by addressing the increasing challenges in soil management, raising awareness about its importance in maintaining a healthy ecosystem and human welfare and encouraging governments, organizations, communities and individuals around the globe for soil conservation. India is celebrating 150 years of the Mahatma by following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi throughout the year. Dr. Agarwal asked the students to work towards building a Swachh Bharat. The students pledged to plant trees for environment protection, pollution control, soil conservation, and expressed their commitment to spread this message to all.

Dr. Agarwal also informed the students about environment-friendly building materials, waste-to-value added products and technologies for rural India developed by CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee. Students discussed career opportunities at CSIR in various areas of science.

About 75 students of Government Upper Primary School, Khanjarpur, Roorkee along with their Principal Shri Ramdas Singh and teachers Shri Yogendra Singh, Smt. Basudha Barthwaal, Smt. Poonam Sharma, Smt. Kela Devi etc. were present during the occasion.