Students In Agriculture Universities In UP Decrease

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government admitted in the state Assembly today that the number of students in the undergraduate and post graduate programmes in four Agriculture Universities of the state has gone down due to different reasons. Around 42 per cent seats in the agriculture varsities did not find any students during the past three academic session. State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi, while replying to a question of SP member Manoj Kumar Pandey, said the decrease of students happened since 2015, mainly due to non-filling of NRI and ICAR quota, non- recognition of the course and lack of teachers. "Now, this BJP government has identified these four agriculture varsities as centre of excellence, to promote it by appointing teachers and providing all facilities with filling up NRI and ICAR seats," he said. The Minister further said that to make eligible more students in the UG courses, minus marking in the entrance exams have been abolished, while all the hostels in these varsities would be renovated. In another question, the Minister said the government would promote the famous Kala Namak Rice of eastern UP on a question of independent member Aman Mani Tripathi. To a question of SP member Nitin Agarwal, the Minister said that the government was committed to provide profitable agriculture produce of the farmers. "This BJP government has hiked the agriculture budget from Rs 37000 crore to 76,682 crore, with waiving of farm loans to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore of the small and marginal farmers. This year too, a record 36.99 lakh metric tonne of wheat has been purchased by the government agencies by spending Rs 6000 crore," he disclosed. However, the Minister skipped the question of the Opposition members demanding 100 per cent subsidy on seeds and fertilisers for the farmers to raise their income, as per the promise of the BJP government. UNI