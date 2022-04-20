Students From Leh (J&K) Visit Dehradun

Dehradun / Lucknow: A tour comprising of 20 youth from Leh capital of Union Territory of Ladakh was flagged off from Koyul on 15 Dec 2019 for Chandigarh & Dehradun. During their halt at Chandigarh on 17 & 18 Dec 2019 the students had an opportunity to interact with Hon'ble Governor of Punjab Shri BP Singh Badnore and visited various places of interest in Chandigarh.

The students there after visited Indian Military Academy, Forest Research Institute Museum and Rastriya Indian Military College at Dehradun on 20 & 21 Dec 19. The youths expressed their happiness over the opportunity presented to them to interact with cadets of premier military institutions of country and to enable their visit to may historical places of our great nation.

The Army conducts a large number of educational awareness and capacity building tours for various strata of society especially from Jammu & Kashmir and North East regions with students forming a predominant part of the initiative.