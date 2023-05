Puducherry:The Puducherry Education Department on Wednesday declared all students from standard one to 9 passed.

School Education Director P T Rudra Goud in a circular said that as a precautionary measure to counter the spread of novel Corona Virus (COVID 19), a lockdown was declared in the country and at this stage it is not feasible to conduct annual examinations fro students from class one to nine.

Hence, it is decided to declare "All Pass" to these students.

