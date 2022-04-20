Students From Assam Visit Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur And Agra

Dehradun / Lucknow: A tour comprising of 20 students along with two teachers from South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam was flagged off from Rangia on 18 Dec 2019 for Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur & Agra. During their halt at Delhi from 20 Dec to 21 Dec 2019,the students visited the prominent historical monuments like Qutub Minar, Humanyun's Tomb, Lotus Temple, Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, National Museum, and later toured the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Thereafter, the tour proceeded to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Buddha Temple, Dehradun Zoo, Forest Research Institute and had also an interaction with Senior Army Officers at Dehradun on 23 & 24 Dec 19. The tour also visited Jaipur on 26 & 27 Dec 19, where they had interacted with Governor of Rajasthan and visited various prominent monuments like City Palace, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

The tour thereafter, reached Agra on 29 Dec 19 and live there till 30 Dec 2019. The students were awestruck by the mesmerising and majestic beauty of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Before departing back to Assam, they were also shown Fatehpur Sikriand had an interaction with Commander of Parachute Brigade. The students expressed their happiness over the opportunity presented to them by the Indian Army to witness and visit such historical places of our great nation.

The Army conducts a large number of educational awareness and national integration tours for various strata of society especially from Jammu & Kashmir and North East regions with students forming a predominant part of the initiative.