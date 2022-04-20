Students faces shine with success after getting offer letter in Mega job fair

Meerut (The Hawk): The mega job fair organized by the Subharti Institute of Technology and Engineering Colleges of Swami Vivekananda Subharti University came to an end after offering letters to over 450 students. Recruitment experts of leading Indian companies awarded offer letters to over 450 students after several days of hard work. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hinduja Global Services, Paytm, Bajaj Auto Limited, Evosys Global (Oracle), MT Autocraft, Rockman Industries (Hero), Times of India, Card Experts India Private Limited, Rane TRW, Axis Bank, Henswear Lab Private Limited, Life Ford Healthcare, Rishishwar Constructions Private Limited, Nanda Glass Industries, Pracharnama Media Private Limited, Eminent India Solution, Shiva Soham Management & Facility Services, Bridge Group Solution, Investosaur, Shining Stars, Decoum Telecommunications, Pigtail, Luxmi Finance Companies recruited students in emerging fields such as Automotive, Telecommunication, IT, Construction, Pharmacy, Electrical & Power and Media & Management. In the closing ceremony of the Job Fair, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Brigadier Dr. VP Singh, and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shalya Raj congratulated the Dean and Principal of the College of Engineering, Dr. Manoj Kapil, and his team and in the future, in managing employment for students Possible assistance is also assured. Dr. Manoj Kapil thanked all the members working at the job fair. Dr. Shravan Kumar Garg, Dr. Mukesh Ruhela, Sanjeev Kumar, Dr. Ravish Srivastava, Mayankeshwar Singh, Amarendra Singh, Amit Kishore, Abhishek Tiwari, Supratim Saha, Archita Bhatnagar, Anubha, Anirudh Tripathi, Konika Abid, Rohit for making Job Fair a success The contribution of Pujara and all teacher and non-teacher employees was significant.