Students create earning model online to donate in Covid fight

Jaipur: At a time when economies of the world are sinking and job crisis hits new high, the young kids during lockdown are busy creating newer earning models by forming their clans (teams) online where they learn new vocabulary of the virtual world to use it smartly to livestream their games for earning a decent amount which is then donated to help the needy during the lockdown.

The young students have quickly learned the lessons of using superchat, streaming, shout out among many other newer terms which continue buzzing the virtual world round the clock.

"There are many young influencers who are earning around Rs 6 lakh a month online by showing their talent to the world. Unaffected by present blues of slowdown or recession, they are confidently building their brand online and this is what inspired us, but for a different reason," says Ankit, a class 12 student.

"We wanted to contribute in India''s fight against COVID-19 and also wanted India to win this war. After seeing people stuck midway during the lockdown, we wanted to help such people. Although our parents were contributing in different ways, we wanted our share too in this fight.

"Hence we stated exploring newer avenues online following the ''stay safe and stay home'' norm," says Ankit''s friend Nishant.

"As we were unable to go outside to meet our friends and attend regular schools, we friends started playing online games and managed to earn Rs 500 a day via these gaming sites which we started donating at different platforms," he said.

Besides Arpit and Nishant, there are many other students who are equally sensitive towards the COVID-19 pandemic and are decently donating the amount they are winning to help the needy on the ground.

Says Ankit, "Charity begins at home! This seems to be an old adage, however, we are living to it fully by giving our time and energy contributing to the fight against unseen virus."

"We want India to win this COVID-19 battle. Hence, we (a group of six) decided to make contributions from our side too. We started playing PUBG with a set mission. While our parents continued scolding us and also threatened to send us to hostel, all we wanted was to contribute to the nation during lockdown following all norms as per ''Stay Home, Stay Safe''. The tournaments were tough too and hence we required more engagement. But then when we started winning, we transferred the amount via our parents to many NGOs who are serving food, water and slippers to the needy," says Aditya, another student of class XII.

--IANS