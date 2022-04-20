Students And Youths To Teach BJP Lesson On Their Pseudo Nationalism: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday indicated an early Lok Sabha polls and called on students and youths to teach the BJP a lesson on their pseudo nationalism in the 2019 general elections. "The students have already started showing their resentment by defeating the communal forces in the college and university union elections in UP but this fight has to be taken up at the topmost level so that the people who promised to give jobs failed in doing so and just engaged in indulging in communal division," he said. Mr Yadav also hinted that the BJP government can hold the Lok Sabha polls early and asked the party workers and leaders to be ready for it. "My idea of nationalists is building expressway and metro rail, but their views are different. Going to temples and raking up religious controversies over Taj Mahal and others are their nationalist agenda. We have to fight against them with strong hands," he called on the students at a function at the state party headquarters. The SP chief, who was speaking at a programme to honour the winners of the Allahabad University students union elections along with other colleges in Allahabad, Ballia and Santkabirnagar, said, "I visited all the religious places during childhood and even today worship God along with wife and children." However, the SP president was critical on the BJP's remark on Taj Mahal. "Taj is a spectacular piece of architect work in the world and everyone appreciate it. I went there in childhood when studying at the Sainik school in Dhaulpur and later with wife Dimple and children. "I have clicked photos with my wife before the 17th century monument after inaugurating a bench there. But now it has to be seen how Yogiji click photo before Taj Mahal during his visit there on October 26," he said. Mr Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had said India should be the part of the international tourism by focusing on Taj Mahal, but now his own party leaders are doing everything to derail his effort. The SP president though refusing to comment anything over the ragging dispute withing the family or if he would be giving any post to his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, said anything happens media would be informed first. He also refused to give his reaction on the proposal of the Yogi government to merge the Shia and Sunni waqf boards. "I just know the Shia and Sunni sect and nothing else. When his attention was drawn on the Indian Air Force(IAF) airshow on the Lucknow -Agra Expressway tomorrow, he said, "I don't know of others but if I was the CM, then I would be the first person to sit to see the show." He also expressed his desire to meet the soldiers on the borders like the Prime Minister and other leaders are doing. "I will ask by seniors and juniors of the Sainik school to invite me sometime for meeting the soldiers on the border," he said. The function was also addressed by leaders of the opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Choudhury ,who said the 2019 Lok Sabha polls would be a fight between Akhilesh Yadav and Narendra Modi. Claiming that undeclared emergency like situation prevails in the country, he too called on the youths to wage a war like Jai Prakash Narain did in 1975. The new Allahabad University students union president Avinash Yadav, along with other students leaders too addressed the gathering. UNI