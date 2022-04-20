Students' Protest Against CAB Turns Violent

Lucknow: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) started in western Uttar Pradesh on Monday later turned violent and spread across the state including state capital.

Some violent protest occurred in Aligarh, Saharanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi and some other districts though situations were under control due too alertness of police and administration.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to maintain law and order and ignore rumors causing disturbance and harming social harmony. He has also instructed concern officials to take stringent actions against perpetrators.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Saharanpur, Aligarh, Lucknow and Balarampur. Internet services were ceased in Saharanpur and Aligarh to stop rumors while Aligarh Muslim University and Nadwa College were closed till January 5. Paramilitary forced flag marched in Deoband area of Saharanpur.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students also staged protests against baton-charge on students in Jamia Millia Islamia university who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Several student unions including Bhagat Singh Student Morcha, All India Student Association staged protest against UP police at university main gate here on Monday. Students raised slogans "stop ruining AMU, Jamia and JNU' and 'police atrocities will not be tolerated' during the protest. UNI