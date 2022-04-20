Student Who Questioned Cop In UP School Is Now Scared

Barabanki: The Barabanki school girl, who had stumped a police officer with her questions on women's security in relation to the accident of the Unnao rape survivor, is now facing safety issues herself.

After a video of the girl questioning the police officer went viral on social media on Wednesday, her parents have stopped sending her to school.

"My daughter is naive and did not realise the impact of what she had said. I will now meet the principal on Monday and then decide when to send her to school again," the girl's father said on Friday.

The video was further highlighted when Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted the viral clip and questioned the working of the UP Police. The girl's father said that the school had not informed them of the event. "Even if the event was held, the school should have taken care to guard the children's privacy. Suddenly, we have TV channels knocking at our door and even politicians are contacting us. The situation is getting scary for my daughter," he said. Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R.S. Gautam, the police officer who was questioned by the girl at the school event, said that the parent's apprehensions were baseless. The police officer was addressing students at the Anand Bhawan School on Wednesday as part of the Balika Suraksha Jagrukta Abhiyan, when a Class XI student stood up and asked how anyone could protest against high-profile persons. She cited the example of the Unnao rape survivor to prove her point. IANS