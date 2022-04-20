Student held for hacking account for online ''dare'' in game

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A crime committed as a part of ''dare'' on an online game, ended on Saturday when a 20-year-old college student was arrested by the Azamgarh police.

A private school teacher Harivansh Lal Srivastava had lodged a complaint that a sum of Rs 10 lakh had been ''stolen'' from his account between April 10 and May 12.

The FIR was registered at the Bilariyaganj police station in Azamgarh district on May 12.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Triveni Singh, monitored the case and tasked the cyber cell unit to work upon it.

"We worked the case entirely on electronic evidence and surveillance. We traced the mobile phone used to hack Srivastava''s account from Lohia Nagar under Balkeshwar police station in Agra. The handset was traced to one Sagar Singh," said the SP.

A police team detained Sagar and during interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime, but revealed that it was actually a part of a ''dare'' he had completed in order to win a stage in an online game called ''Fire power''.

He said that the online site also offers opportunities to make money through such expertise.

Sagar disclosed that the online gaming site has an international presence.

"I got drawn into the game during the lockdown period. First, one has to qualify difficult stages and then you get diamond and gold coins to crack other stages. As you gradually cross the stages the online game also tutors tricks of hacking," Sagar said when the police produced him before media persons.

The SP said that the online gaming gang is pushing gaming enthusiasts into crime. "They keep track of such enthusiasts and then lure them with deals for cracking stages in a game. They are asked to either pay or solve a dare, which is hacking," he added.

The police are studying the pattern and on the basis of Sagar''s confession, have also traced seven members of the gang, including six youth and a woman.

--IANS