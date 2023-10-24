Student dead in Brazil school shooting

Brasilia: A student died and three others were injured when a 15-year-old suspect opened fire in a school in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, said local authorities.



According to a statement from the Sao Paulo state government, the shooting took place on Monday at the Sapopemba state school in the eastern part of the city, reports Xinhua news agency.



The gunman is a 15-year-old student, who was arrested after the incident, according to school sources cited by local media.



Medical sources said a student was shot in the head, while the three wounded people were taken to Sapopemba Hospital.



"The government of Sao Paulo deeply regrets and sympathises with the families of the victims of the attack on Monday morning," the statement said.



"At the moment, the priority is to provide assistance to the victims and psychological assistance, as well as support to students, education professionals and family," it added.

—IANS