Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Stuck? Together? United? At Last? Yep, Exactly. That Too, In The Open; Not Erelong, It Was A Rare Sight. No More So Now At All As Evident In The Pic Above Clicked Only A Few Days Back From Today. The 4 In The Pic Are: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi. Visibly, All 4 Are Engrossed In "Inherent Unity" Amid Themselves With Ample Scope Of Addition Of Varun Feroze Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, Yamini Roy Chowdhury Gandhi, Aruna Vasudev, Anasuya Gandhi, Maira Vadra, Rehaan Vadra + ?!?. A Combined Shot Of All Of Them Is Said To Be In The Offing In The Coming Months Around Dusshera, Confide Many, Most Of Whom Have Been With The Respective Families Since The Late Indira Ganhi-Or-Post-"IG" Days Now Late-Octogenarians, Near-90s Or Nonagenarians. They Assuredly Confide, Once The Formal Unification Amid Them Is Official, A New Era Will Begin In The Country's Power Politics, So To Say Point Blank, According To Them. Thus, Now, Stuck Together Finally?