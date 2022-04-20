Stubble Burning Can Exacerbate COVID Situation In North: Expert

Chandigarh: The stubble burning which is more likely to begin later this month forward of the Rabi crop sowing season can exacerbate the Coronavirus disaster, an agricultural-cum-environment knowledgeable has cautioned. "If alternate preparations to stubble burning will not be made, pollution like particulate issues and poisonous gases like Carbon Monoxide and Methane may give rise to extreme respiratory issues, which can additional worsen the COVID 19 scenario, because the Coronavirus additionally impacts the respiratory tract," Sanjeev Nagpal, additionally an advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on the crop residue administration, advised on Sunday.



"Final yr, practically 50,000 instances of stubble burning had been reported in Punjab. Stubble burning contributes about 18 to 40 per cent of particulate matter to ambiance in northern plains. It additionally emits giant quantities of poisonous pollution like Methane, Carbon Monoxide and carcinogenic polycyclic fragrant hydrocarbons," mentioned Nagpal, additionally the MD of Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd (SAVPL).

Final yr's stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana had contributed to 44 p.c of the air pollution in NCR Delhi, in keeping with System of Air High quality and Climate Forecasting and Analysis (SAFAR), the Ministry of Earth Science.

Nagpal mentioned stubble burning causes not solely large air air pollution but in addition impacts the soil well being, which is already in a foul form in Punjab.

The follow of stubble burning mixed with extreme use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers over time has resulted within the lower of soluble silica, carbon and different important vitamins within the soil, he mentioned.

"Silicon (Si) is likely one of the most prevalent soil macro-elements, performing a vital perform in therapeutic crops in response to environmental stress. The lack of soluble silica within the soil has given rise to silica deficiency in people exposing folks to a higher menace of COVID 19 and different illnesses." Nagpal mentioned.

"Inadequate quantities of silica in people scale back their immune response in the direction of viruses and pathogens," he added.

Punjab alone produces over 55 metric tons of crop residues every year out of which over 40 per cent have been discovered surplus, he mentioned.

Nagpal mentioned the decision lies in giant scale assortment of crop residue from farmers at a worth by varied crops and state governments, its storage, after which utilizing expertise for its conversion into natural manure and likewise biogas.

Nagpal's SAVPL challenge in Punjab's Fazilka has devised this expertise in affiliation with IIT and PAU, Ludhiana. The challenge had bought about 10,000 MTs of paddy straw final yr which benefitted round 500 farmers, he claimed.

The plant is making eight MTs of silica manure per day now towards a complete capability of 25 MTs per day, he mentioned, including the capability of the challenge is to course of 15,000 MTs of crop residue yearly.

"Our idea is to course of stubble to make silica-rich manure that can enhance soil well being and meals high quality thereby bettering folks's well being. We wish the Punjab authorities to provide a fillip to the mannequin of 'crop residue administration via its conversion into manure in order that it's replicated throughout the state," mentioned Nagpal.

"This is not going to solely resolve the stubble burning downside however can even assist produce wholesome meals thereby serving to farmers get higher costs for high quality meals and shoppers an opportunity to purchase immediately from farmers at an affordable worth," he mentioned.–PTI

