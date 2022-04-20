Struggler DM Nainital

Nainital: "Addressing People's grievance and focussing on development would be on my top priority", said newly appointed DM Nainital, Vinod Kumar Suman. On Saturday State government transferred former DM Dependra Chaudhary as Director Urban Development. Earlier Suman was Director Urban Development and Additional secretary Mining.

PCS officer of 1997 batch Suman was awarded IAS cadre in 2008, Suman has served as GM at Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam headquarter at Nainital in 2007, DM Almora in 2014-15. He was DM Chamoli, too.

Talking to The Hawk, English daily, he said that he was well aware of the problems faced by hill people and solving problems of the people would remain his top priority as well as focussed approach towards all round development . "Departments involved would be consulted and a concrete plan devised to manage traffic in Nainital and Haldwani", said Suman. Born at Jakhau in Bhadoi, Suman left home after completing intermediate and struggled hard at Srinagar in Garhwal to help his economically disadvantaged weaver father. He was the eldest son among 5 children in the family. To meet the expenses, he even worked as labourer for Rs 25/- a day. Later he graduated from Srinagar at Garhwal University campus. To recall, as GM KMVN, he is remembered for his outstanding performance and integrity.



