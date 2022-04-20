Struck By How Unbelievably Visual The Place Is: Christopher Nolan On Shooting 'Tenet' In India

New Delhi: Master filmmaker Christopher Nolan is enchanted by India as he says the country is "unbelievably visual" with an "extraordinary history" that made it a suitable location for filming his new feature "Tenet". Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot the movie in countries like Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US as well as India, where the crew came down for a five-day shoot in Mumbai last September. The filmmaker, who previously shot a small sequence of his 2012 movie "The Dark Knight Rises" in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, said he chose Mumbai as it was one of the "most extraordinary looking cities in the world". "Every time I go to India, I'm struck by how unbelievably visual the place is. I had shot a couple of days in Jodhpur on 'The Dark Knight Rises' and always wanted to go back and shoot a more substantial sequence, and I had the opportunity to do that on 'Tenet'," Nolan said in an exclusive transcript shared with .

—PTI