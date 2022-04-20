    Menu
    Strong earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

    April20/ 2022


    Islamabad: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit northern region of Pakistan, including capital city of Islamabad Friday, media reported. According to initial details, strong tremors jolted Islamabad, Mansehra, Rawalpindi, Murree, Sawat, Malakand, Shangla Hill, Batgaram and adjoining areas, ARY news reported. The duration of the quake was around three to five seconds and its epicenter was about 92 km north of Islamabad. Tremors were also felt in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Met Department said. IANS

