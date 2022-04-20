Strong and strengthened education system by 2030 says Govind Singh Thakur

Solan (The Hawk): School of Physics and Materials Science along with the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences of Shoolini University, Solan organised a webinar on National Education Policy. Mr. Govind Singh Thakur, Education Minister, Government of Himachal Pradesh, joined the webinar as a Chief Guest through virtual mode.

Education minister was accompanied by Patron in Chief Prof. PK Khosla, Vice Chancellor Shoolini University, and Guest of honour Professor Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor Central University of Himachal Pradesh and Guest of Honour Professor Sikandar Kumar, Vice Chancellor Himachal Pradesh University, in the 'Shoolini Science Web Series'.

Chief guest Mr Govind Singh Thakur inaugurated "Shoolini Science Web Series". The aim of "Shoolini Science Web Series" is to provide a platform for knowledgeable interaction amongst reputed Scientists, Academicians and students of all graduate courses.

Education Minister highlighted the key points of NEP which in particular promotes the higher education in India and strengthens the education system of Indian. He also shared that it was the most awaited education policy for independent India.

Dr. Mamta Sharma, head of School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Shoolini University welcomed all the dignitaries and participants for the virtual event. After the chanting of Sarswati Vandna, Professor Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Dean Sciences Shoolini University welcomed the Chief Guest, Patron in Chief, Guest of Honour and researchers of the university and from other colleges as well.

Porf. Khosla shared his vision about the Shoolini University. He told that "Shoolini University is the dream of academicians to provide high-impact, high-quality university education to lesser privileged students of Himachal and India through research, innovative learning and community service".

Guest of Honour Professor Sikander Kumar, Vice Chancellor Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla shared the role of NEP in the development of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India. He further shared that the proper implementation of NEP is much needed for making "Atmnirbhar Bharat".

Guest of Honour Professor Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri also shared his views about the NEP. He shared there is a huge difference between education and knowledge. He emphasised the role of Mother Tongue in all the streams for imparting knowledge-based education.

Prof. Atul Khosla, Pro-VC Shoolini University, provided the concluding remarks and congratulated the School of Physics and Materials Science along with the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences for organizing such a wonderful event.

Prof. Sunil Puri, Dean Academics-cum-Registrar Shoolini University, thanked the education minister and all the members who joined the webinar.