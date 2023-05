A 6.9-magnitude quake rocked off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The temblor hit the region at 0413 IST, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was epicentered at 18.4 degrees south latitude and 175.2 degrees west longitude.

Its depth was 10 km.

There was also no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A second quake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded a few minutes later, the USGS said.

UNI