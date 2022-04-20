Stringent Actions Will Be Taken Against Rapists: UP Dy CM

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Unnao rape victim and said that stringent actions will be taken against criminals.

Dr Dinesh Sharma said that CM Yogi Adityanath has said to form fast track court to provide speedy justice. Accused were arrested and arrangements for security of the family of deceased.

Speaking about reformation in education sector Dr Sharma said that UP was on development path. He claimed that cheating free examinations were ensured in past two years and quality of education was improved. He said that state government initiated several development initiatives for overall development of all section of society without any discrimination. UNI