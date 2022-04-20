Striking North Korea Will Be Catastrophic: US Ex-NSA

Washington: Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has said that the US should rule out a pre-emptive strike on North Korea and termed President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" remarks as "dangerous".

"A pre-emptive war, if one were actually thinking of executing that, would be catastrophic," Rice said on CNN's "Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" on Thursday.

She said the "hot rhetoric" coming from both Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could move the nations closer to war. Rice, who was US Ambassador to the UN under President Barack Obama before becoming his top national security aide, said the US should instead continue to rely on deterrence.