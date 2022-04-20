Strict vigil by UP police at Delhi-Ghazipur border

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police personnel are ensuring strict implementation of lockdown guidelines at Delhi-Ghazipur border.

Police personnel are checking IDs and passes of people as they commute through the border.

"As per the orders from administration, we are ensuring the implementation of lockdown guidelines. We are checking to ensure that not more than 3 people, one driver and two others are travelling in a car. We are checking IDs and passes of people," Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, Sub-Inspector of UP Police told ANI.

"We are also taking action against lockdown violators as per the rules," he added.

As per the lockdown guidelines, the movement of individuals in vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two passengers besides the driver in four-wheelers and with no pillion rider in cases of two-wheelers in all zones, including red, orange and green zones.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on April 30 asked States and UTs to ensure free movement of trucks, goods carriers including empty trucks for maintaining the supply of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

The countrywide lockdown to curb COVID-19, which was scheduled to end on May 3, was extended by another two weeks till May 17. (ANI)