Strict Security Measures Put In Place At Nepal Border In UP's Basti

Basti: In order to conclude the Lok Sabha elections peacefully, the security forces are maintaining strict vigil to rule out the possibility of criminal activities or any chaotic situation at the 68 kilometre long Nepal border in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials on Tuesday said.

Basti Inspector General of Police (IG) Ashutosh Kumar said a rigorous check was being carried out at the India-Nepal border area through mutual coordination between the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local police and the representatives of intelligence agencies.

The IG also said that surveillance is being undertaken on all 180 kuccha-pucca roads connecting Nepal.

Check-posts have been established in Thothri, Narkul, Lalpur, Kakrahwa, Kapilvastu, Bajaha, Khunuwa, Kothiya, Badhni, Badhya, Mahlitiraha.

Two joint meetings of officers from India and Nepal were conducted to maintain mutual coordination. A joint work plan was being prepared by the police force and administrative officers of both the countries to successfully conclude the Lok Sabha polls. The IG said that work is being done to establish better coordination with the locals residing on the India-Nepal border area through the security agencies and thus strengthen the security arrangements. UNI