Strict probe, action will be taken against 'love jihad' cases, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the State government has called for a strict probe and action against the 'love jihad' cases. Dhami also mentioned that he will be chairing a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police and other officials on the issue.

"We have called for strict probe and action against love jihad cases. Today we will chair a high-level meeting also with DGP and other officials," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Uttarkashi town in the State recently witnessed tensions over an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community, last month, police said. Both men have been subsequently arrested.



Earlier this week BJP MP Sadhvi Paragya hit the headlines for saying that Hindu girls were being tricked by Muslim boys. "Hindu girls are being tricked under a conspiratorial mission. A minor girl was killed in Delhi. Girls need to be alert, their life is not safe. Hindus do not conspire against anyone."

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the State government took the issue of 'love jihad', 'religious conversion' and promotion of 'terrorist activities' seriously and will not allow such practices in the State.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also stated last month that 'Love Jihad' is an agenda of "undeclared terrorism" against humanity. His remarks came after watching the special screening of 'The Kerala Story', a movie that stirred up a political storm in the country.

Adityanath had said, "The Kerala Story draws the attention of the entire nation to 'Love Jihad'. The entire society must be made aware of this menace. A commendable and brave effort has been made in this regard by the film's producer, director, and the entire team." (ANI)