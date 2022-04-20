Strict action against atrocities on Hindu daughters on marriage pretext UP CM's media advisor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar said on Saturday the state government will take strict action in cases of "atrocities on Hindu daughters on the pretext of marriage".

In a tweet in Hindi, Kumar said, "The Yogi government will initiate strict action against atrocities on Hindu daughters under the pretext of marriage. UP CM Yogi Adityanathji had earlier too said that his government will not tolerate any kind of love jihad."

According to sources, the issue had figured in a high-level meeting on Friday.

Earlier this week in Lakhimpur Kheri, a teenage girl was found raped and killed. A person was later arrested who confessed to raping the girl and later slitting her throat following a heated argument.

Call records of the victim's cellphone showed that she was in a relationship with the accused. The girl's family had fixed her marriage elsewhere and she did not relent to the accused's persuasion to go against them, police had said.

During the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the issue of "love jihad" was raised prominently.—PTI