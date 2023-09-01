    Menu
    Strength of opposition alliance making govt 'nervous': Kharge

    Nidhi Khurana
    September1/ 2023
    Mumbai: On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government is "nervous" because of the opposition alliance's strength, and he cautioned I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners to brace themselves for vendetta politics, as there will be greater "misuse" of agencies against them.

    In his speech to the opposition here, he made a direct attack on the government, claiming that hate crimes against innocent train passengers and school children are evidence of the communal poison that the BJP and RSS have allegedly spread over the past nine years.

    A railway police constable fatally shot passengers on a train, while a teacher in Muzaffarnagar urged her students to smack a Muslim kid who hadn't finished his homework.—Inputs from Agencies

