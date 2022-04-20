Stray Animal Menace Affecting BJP's Prospects In Assy Bypolls

Hamirpur: Stray animals roaming on the roads are giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a tough time as far as the Assembly by-elections of the Sadar seat in this district are concerned. Although 'gaushalas' have been made, the farmers have to face the menace of stray animals while there are still about 20,000 of them roaming freely.

This puts Yuvraj Singh, BJP candidate for the bypolls, in a precarious situation as he is facing difficulties in answering the farmers' questions.

The BJP candidate is aiming to sail through the by-elections by way of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and while he is talking about the abrogation of Article 370 and Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, he does not have an answer to the question of stray animals. Voters are perturbed over the stray animal menace and ways of stopping them as these animals have destroyed the crops of numerous farmers. The Assembly seat has about 170 'gaushalas.' On the other hand, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress are trying to counter the BJP by raising the issue of stray animals. Voters are not openly expressing their opinions but they say that whoever solves the issue of stray animals, will be voted for collectively.

Due to the stray cattle and animal menace, the voters in the Kishwahi village have decided to boycott the bypolls. According to the locals, apart from the stray animal issue, no bridge was made on the Cane river flowing from the side of the village because of which people have to face a lot of problems while coming to Hamirpur. UNI