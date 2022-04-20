Stranded migrants sent back to their homes from shelter home in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad: As many as 218 migrant workers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, who were stranded in Moradabad due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, were on Wednesday sent back to their respective homes on buses.

"There are 218 people from Uttar Pradesh. We have arranged nine buses for them to go back to their respective homes. We have even provided them ration for 15 days," said Tej Singh Yadav, an official from a shelter home.

"We have informed them that they also have to maintain social distancing in the bus. Besides doing yoga on daily basis during their stay in the shelter home, we have even taught them to stay away from drugs," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this week, he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. (ANI)