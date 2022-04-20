Stormy Start To UP Assembly's Winter Session

Lucknow: The winter session of Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a stormy start here on Thursday with sloganeering and flashing of posters and pamphlets by members of Opposition parties during the question hour.

Noisy scenes were witnessed over the recent power tariff hike imposed by the government in the state.

Samajwadi Party and Congress members rushed to the Well of the House waving posters and raising slogans against the BJP government when Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit declined to entertain their notice for immediate debate on the hike of power tariff in the state. Dikshit, who tried to pacify the Opposition and even assured to take up the issue during the Zero Hour, was forced to adjourn the House. After the adjournment, Opposition party members staged a sit-in inside the House.

Mr Dikshit said the Opposition's attitude was very annoying and even warned them that people of the state were watching their "undemocratic act" as the proceedings were being telecast live. He also objected to waving of posters inside the house. UNI