Storms kill 5, cause power outage in Austria

Vienna: Five people, including two children, died as storms battered parts of Austria, local media reported.

Two girls, aged four and eight, were killed by falling trees in the Carinthia state and a dozen people were injured, Xinhua news agency quoted Austrian broadcaster ORF as saying in a report

A falling tree was also to blame for three other deaths in the Lower Austria state, according to ORF.

Local meteorological authorities said the storms packed up gales of more than 100 km per hour in the affected areas.

The storms caused a major power outage that forced the national railway company OeBB to suspend train services in the East Tyrol region and the states of Carinthia and Styria.

About 65,000 households across the country were left without electricity, according to ORF.

