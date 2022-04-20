Storm damages 17th century Russian clock tower

Moscow: A storm hitting Russia''s ancient city of Veliky Novgorod damaged a 17th century clock tower, according to officials.

The clock tower is located in the northwestern part of the Kremlin. It is a unique construction for Veliky Novgorod, that survived through the centuries, TASS News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The clock tower is the tallest building of the Kremlin and is of importance for city planning.

"Probably, there was an electrical surge due to the thunderstorm, and the clock mechanism malfunctioned. Its clock-faces are electronically controlled. There are four clock-faces  two stopped and two continued functioning, but showing incorrect time," a source told TASS News Agency.

The tower, listed as a Unesco monument, is from the 17th century, but the clock is modern, as it was installed in the 1970s, the source added.

--IANS