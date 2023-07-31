Stones hurled, cars set ablaze during religious procession in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram/Chandigarh: On Monday, a religious procession in the Nuh neighbourhood of Haryana, which borders Gurugram, was disrupted by stone throwing and arson, according to the police.

To disperse the gathering, police fired tear gas canisters. There was widespread anxiety, and orders were issued prohibiting people from congregating anywhere within the district.

The Haryana government has announced that mobile internet services will be down until Wednesday in an effort to quell the "intense communal tension" that has been plaguing the state.

Haryana's minister of home affairs, Anil Vij, claimed that the state has sent in reinforcements from adjacent districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he said.

The police say that a gang of young men halted the "Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra" of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Khedla Mod in Nuh and threw stones at the marchers. Fires broke out in at least four of the procession's cars.

There was also damage done to police cars.

According to reports, participants in the march threw stones at the adolescents who had tried to stop them.

Some people were injured, police said, but they didn't have exact figures right then.

Earlier, BJP district president Gargi Kakkar launched the yatra from Gurugram's Civil Lines. The parade was accompanied by a police presence.

Some say the violence began after a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh shared an offensive video on social media. Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men in Rajasthan, was reportedly planning to attend the event.

Gargi Kakkar, president of the BJP district, began the yatra in Gurugram's Civil Lines. The parade was accompanied by a police presence. Home Minister Vij has stated that he maintains constant communication with higher-ups.

Our top objective is stabilising the situation. "We are urging everyone to keep the peace," Vij said.

The home minister said he had conversations with the head of police, an additional chief secretary, and other high-ranking government officials.—Inputs from Agencies