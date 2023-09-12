Stone pelting on TN buses, K’taka Police hunt for accused

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have launched a hunt for the accused who pelted stones on buses owned by the Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation in Bengaluru, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place on midnight of Monday near Satellite bus terminal in the limits of Chamarajpet police station in the state capital. The driver of a bus, Gunashekaran, had lodged a complaint in this regard. The miscreants had damaged the glasses of the buses.The buses were parked near the Bharat petrol station when the incident occurred.

The police are collecting information and also gathering CCTV footage regarding the incident to track down the accused persons. The incident had taken place after the withdrawal of the bandh call by the private transport organisations.

The police suspect that the gang, which indulged in violence, stone pelting on vehicles carrying passengers, defied the strike call and was involved in the incident.

The Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has appealed to the victims to approach the nearest police station and file complaints. The investigation is on.

