Stone-Pelting In Ghazipur 'Failure Of Administration' Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that BJP was solely responsible for the violence in Ghazipur district on Saturday in which a police constable succumbed.

"The violence in Ghazipur was a result of political conspiracy of the BJP. The saffron party has always claimed that only Yadavs been benefitted with the reservation. Now, every community is demanding separate reservation," the former CM alleged while addressing a press conference here. Police constable Suresh Vats was killed on Saturday in stone-pelting incident which broke out during a protest by Nishad Party, demanding issuing of SC certificates for their caste. Vats was returning from his duty at the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the incident took in Nonhara area.

"It was an unfortunate incident which could have been prevented if the BJP government was more sensitive towards the problems and the demands of the people," the SP president claimed. Mr Yadav alleged that the BJP has always used the communities for its own political vested interest. "BJP which took the help of the communities and their leaders during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 UP assembly polls, are being ignored now. These leaders are now not invited in government programmes," he alleged. Mr Yadav alleged that the crime rate in the state has gone up by several times while the police, who are there to protect the people, is searching ways to save their own lives. Talking about the woes of the farmers, he said that farmers are 'not' sleeping in the night fearing rampage by animals of their agriculture fields. He also question about the FDI policy of the centre which has almost 'finished' the small traders. Mr Yadav alleged corruption has increased and now ministers are taking bribe with the help of their secretaries sitting in the offices. He also questioned that the proposed Poorwanchal expressway, which was commenced by his government in 2016, did not moved an inch in the two year. Meanwhile wishing the people for the New Year, the former UP CM announced that party will hold Samajwadi Vikas aur Vision programmee at all the 403 assembly segments from January 7 to 20, when party workers will reach all the villages by cycling to aware the people about the 'failures' of the BJP government. UNI