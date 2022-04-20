Stone Pelting, Bus Burned In Anti-CAA Protests In UP

Lucknow: Violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday afternoon in various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

A roadways bus was set on fire by protestors in Sambhal district.

In Lucknow, even as the police focused on protests by Samajwadi Party workers, people came out on large numbers in old city areas like Khadra and pelted stones at the police.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has rushed to the affected areas.

Tension prevailed in the other old city areas too.

Police carried out a baton charge at the Parivartan Chowk in the state capital to disperse the protesters.

--IANS