Stone Carving Work Speeds Up For Construction Of Ram Temple

Ayodhya: With the hearing of Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case gaining momentum, the workers in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh have also started speeding up the stone carving work for the construction of Ram Temple here.

The workers believe that the Supreme Court will rule out in favour of the Modi-government and the work for the construction of Ram Mandir will initiate soon. "For now, five to six labourers are working in the carving process but soon the number will be increased. We have completed about 60 per cent of the work; the first floor is ready. Till the time these stones will be transported, we will start the work for the next floor. There is a need for around 250 labourers to speed up the work. Ram Mandir will be definitely constructed; Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the next Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He will not leave till he makes it," said Senior Supervisor, Annu Bhai Sonpura. Around 10 to 12 labourers are engaged in the cleaning of the stones which have gathered dust over the years. "Our workshop has been working since the 1990s. Our labourers are cleaning the stones every day as the stones were covered in algae over the years. The work is speeding up now as the verdict from Supreme Court can come anytime soon. So we want to be ready for the construction of Ram Temple," said a worker, Virju Yadav. The priests visit these workshops every day to monitor the work and conduct special prayers for Lord Ram.