Stolen diamonds recovered & returned to owners, Guj Minister rewards cops

Surat: Diamonds valued at Rs 4.58 crore were returned to their rightful owners 16 days after they were stolen in Gujarat’s Surat.

The heist occurred when five culprits, armed with pistols, looted the diamonds from courier personnel on September 3.

In a ceremony titled ‘Tera Tujko Arpan,’ held at the Saurashtra Patel Community Vadi in Varachha, the diamonds were returned to their rightful owners. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi presided over the event and personally handed over the recovered diamonds to their owners. The event took place on Tuesday evening.

The minister took to his social media to write: “… A total of Rs.20,96,03,432 in issue has been returned to the original owners till date through a total of 31 programmes. 4,50,00,000/- diamonds amounting to Rs.4,50,00,000/- returned to the complainants by attending the Tera Tujko Arpan program today. Citizens’ trust towards Gujarat Police has been strengthened through such initiatives.”

Sanghavi commended the Surat and Valsad police forces for their prompt and effective actions in solving the case. The diamonds were returned to their owners after 16 days, following the apprehension of the culprits, completion of legal procedures, and their release from the court.

State Home Minister Sanghavi took the opportunity to honour the staff of the Surat Crime Branch, Sarthana Police, and Valsad Police with letters of appreciation for their outstanding contributions. He also recognized Valsad LCB female Police Sub-Inspector, Hilpa Sindha, for her courageous efforts in capturing the accused following a confrontation.

The accused were arrested on Vapi Highway within just three hours of the theft. The stolen diamonds were successfully recovered.

—IANS